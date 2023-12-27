Slow Horses season 3 finale: Taverner in charge, Tearney gone?

Following the Slow Horses season 3 finale on Apple TV+, can we say that no one does espionage mixed with palace intrigue quite like this show? It manages to cultivate a world of danger and betrayal like no other, and also dangles a Succession-like debate of who is really in charge above it all.

The actions of one Ingrid Tearney were in question long before the finale arrived tonight so in that sense, it would feel rather foolish to be shocked at all by anything that we saw. The real question to us was how everything was going to shake out, and the closing scene cemented some of that for us with Tearney out and Diana Taverner in.

Yet, there was something quite delicious about that closing scene between the character and Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, mostly in that even when you win somewhat within this particular world of Slough House, you also still lose. He questioned how happy she could really be, largely because 1) he was miserable and 2) he knows what this life is like day-to-day.

Taverner being where she is following the finale will create some more interesting scenarios moving forward, but as great as the internal strife may be within the organization, you also have to remember that the outside threats are still critical in their own way. One of the underlying themes of the entirety of this is that of legacy — is there any way to get together the pieces of your life, especially if you feel disgraced already on some measure? Everyone has to consider that, but only so much. There is also the unforgettable sight of the threats right in front of you.

The biggest takeaway for us coming out of the season 3 finale is simply how good this show is — and how much it stinks to be waiting a while for what’s ahead.

