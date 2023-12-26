Slow Horses season 4 premiere date hopes on Apple TV+

Following the season 3 finale arriving today on Apple TV+, it makes sense to want more news on Slow Horses season 4. How can you not? This show continues to be one of the most fascinating series on TV, both in terms of the suspense and also the characters.

Luckily, the streaming service seems to very much be aware of how special a series this is, given that there has already been a season 4 greenlit! Not only that, but it actually began shooting earlier this year! Speaking to Collider in a recent interview, actor Jack Lowden made it clear that there is actually a little bit of work still to be done on this particular batch of episodes:

… We still haven’t really finished Season 4 because of the strikes. There’s still quite a few days Gary was mentioning that we need to do because of the strike. I mean, I’m with you. I hope [we get more beyond next season]. Certainly, I hope so because having done Season 4, it’s got so much potential.

Does this mean that we are actually going to see some sort of delay to when season 4 premieres? Honestly, we don’t tend to think so. Unless the next season does not resume filming over the next few months, we still tend to think that it will surface in the fall of 2024. This is a nice annual rhythm for the show, and it would also give everyone plenty of time to potentially make a season 5. We really do think that this is one of those few shows that actually may get more and more popular over time, which is a phenomenon that you really do not see all that often. A lot of it here is likely due to the fact that it was never heavily promoted — a lot of attention given the Slow Horses now is largely due to word of mouth.

