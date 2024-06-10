The Boys season 4 spoilers: Jack Quaid on Hughie’s trauma

Anyone out there excited for The Boys season 4 likely knows one thing: This series excels at packing a lot of stories into the fold.

Take this upcoming season, for example, as you have Homelander versus Starlight, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s arrival, new Supes in the Seven, Mother’s Milk leading The Boys, a new Black Noir, and this is just the stuff that has been publicly announced. That’s without even mentioning Hughie’s mother entering the picture for the first time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So how will this character enter the fold, and what does it mean for Hughie? Speaking to TVLine, Jack Quaid passed along the following tease:

It’s a huge part of Hughie’s core trauma. His mom leaving when he was a kid is a big reason why he is the way that he is, why he is almost loyal to everybody to a fault. He just doesn’t want anyone to leave him like she did. So to have her come back really dredges up a lot of stuff for him. To get to work with Rosemarie Dewitt was unbelievable. She’s a legend. I got to work with Simon Pegg again, playing my dad, and he’s a hero of mine and continues to be. I’m really excited for audiences to see the Campbell family chaos that ensues this season. And as an actor, it’s very cathartic to really delve into the core of what makes your character tick. Those scenes, watching the two of them work, I learned so much, and I hope audiences enjoy them because I had such a ball playing around with those two. That was really cool.

There could actually be some emotional stuff at the center of this story, which is certainly a crazy thing to consider in a lot of ways. Amidst all the blood and insanity, this is a show about people. The early part of this series was told potentially through the lens of both Hughie and Annie, and we are as excited to see all of this play out as we are the total madness when it comes to Vought.

Related – Want to learn more about The Boys season 4, including some behind-the-scenes videos?

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Hughie’s arc on The Boys season 4?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







