The Boys season 4 video: Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases role

There are a handful of new characters coming on board The Boys season 4 and yet, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s the one we’re most excited about. With that in mind, it’s rather ironic that he is also the one producers are keeping the most under wraps.

Why do this? Well, there is always a chance that his character ends up being more important than any of us realize … but honestly, it really just feels like it’s a smart way to keep people excited. It is a little bit easier to build a mystery around a guy like this than any of the new Supes, who are all easy to identify by either their powers or their appearance.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video courtesy of the show’s official Twitter where Morgan (while swearing profusely) gives you a good sense of what could be coming for his character … or at least tries to. The joke here is that the video bleeps out every third or fourth word he says to keep things under wraps.

Jeffrey does honestly feel like a perfect fit for The Boys, and not just because he has worked with showrunner Eric Kripke before on Supernatural. He is known for playing edgy role that push the limits, as well as guys who are dangerous both in their words or actions. He could have a couple of things in common here with Negan, but will probably find a handful of ways to stand out on his own.

Luckily, you will get more answers when the first three The Boys season 4 episodes arrive on Prime Video this Thursday. After that, the show arrives weekly leading up to its finale in mid-July.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

