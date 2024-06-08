The Boys season 4 video: More ‘deep thoughts’ from the Deep

With the premiere of The Boys season 4 coming to Prime Video sooner rather than later, here’s another reason to smile. The return of Deep Thoughts with the Deep.

If there is one thing that the producers of this show have shown us time and time again, it’s that they have a knack for creating some great social content with the team at the streamer. Chace Crawford’s character is absolutely a terrible person, but he’s also ridiculous. This is something that the powers-that-be have no problem leaning into whenever they can.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest video where you can see The Deep do his best to pontificate on a lot of things, whether it be philosophy or what it truly means to be underwater. This is pure silliness, but also a lot of fun to watch from start to finish.

As for what lies ahead for this character moving forward…

Well, we do wonder if at some point The Deep is going to come to some sort of reckoning when it comes to who he really is. Sure, he’s found his way back to the Seven, but he is basically a joke and beyond just that, the errand boy for Homelander. This is something that he may have to contend with at some point, but his real problem is that nobody takes him seriously and with that, nobody will talk to him seriously. His future is always tied to the agendas of a lot of other people and that is one of the fundamental problems that is present here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

