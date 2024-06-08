The Boys season 4: EP on spin-offs, expansion

As we prepare to see The Boys season 4, it is clear already that the franchise is branching off in a number of different ways.

After all, consider the following: Gen V is currently entering production on its second season. Meanwhile, there are reports about The Boys: Mexico being in development, but it still feels like it is in the early going.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So could there be more? It feels possible, with one of the reasons being that every season is not trying to do the same exact thing. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say:

Boys and their spinoffs, none of them are really superhero shows. They have the suits and powers, but The Boys is a show about celebrity politics and late-stage capitalism. Gen V is a coming-of-age story about the college experience. If you look at the early dominance of the Marvel movies, every single movie was totally different. Iron Man is almost a fast and loose indie movie. Captain America is a World War II movie. Winter Soldier is a spy thriller. Guardians of the Galaxy is this crazy space adventure. They were great. All superhero movies — not just Marvel — start to flag when it’s just a superhero movie. Then they feel the same as every other one, and the one thing audiences can’t stand is monotony.

At this point, it feels like whether or not more spin-offs will happen will be dependent on how much longer The Boys lasts. You don’t want to over-saturate your brand, and certain characters do deserve endgames. Yet, why also stop a franchise if you are having fun? These are the questions that you have to wonder about for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys, including more on Firecracker and Sage

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4 at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







