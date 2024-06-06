The Boys season 4: New poster highlights Firecracker, Sage

There are so many things that are notable about The Boys season 4, but it feels right to start with new members of the Seven. After all, Firecracker and Sage are coming!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new poster from the upcoming season that puts the spotlight on these two people in particular. These characters may be new to the world, but in a lot of ways, they have a ton to be excited about!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

With Sage in particular, one of the things that stands out is that she is apparently one of the smartest Supes out there, and she could be a valuable resource to Homelander if the two are able to form some sort of bond. (We know that this is not easy for Antony Starr’s character in general.) However, the unfortunate thing for Sage is that nobody tends to ever listen to her.

Meanwhile, Firecracker is meant to be a deliberately political character, someone meant to satirize a lot of pundits out there who have big, harmful opinions and don’t always care if they are right or wrong. She also just so happens to have a major platform where she speaks directly to a lot of her fans. It does feel like she and Homelander could have a lot in common but at the same time, sometimes it is hard to know how much of a belief system Homelander really has other than believing that people should love him all the time, and without any reservations. If they don’t, he tries to turn most of the world against them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now, including a few more details on what lies ahead!

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4, especially with Firecracker and Sage?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back back for some additional updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







