The Boys season 4 spoilers: EP sets up eventual end

Heading into The Boys season 4 on Prime Video next week, we have the luxury of knowing that it is not the end of the road. A season 5 has already been greenlit and yet, some questions remain.

With this in mind, let’s pass along a message about the long-term future from showrunner Eric Kripke (per Empire): “You can’t build a show that’s about these two forces of Homelander and Butcher slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head … Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens.”

Here is where things get a little bit complicated: Butcher’s illness (a consequence of taking Temp-V) seems to be terminal. With that in mind, how much longer can you keep things going? It is possible that someone finds a cure; otherwise, if you aren’t planning to kill the guy off, you really are looking at a situation here where the next season or two will have to be told in a super-compressed amount of time.

It is worth noting that at one point, Kripke was potentially looking to end The Boys with season 5, but there’s been less and less conversation about that and at this point, he is no longer sure. This isn’t going to be a series that mimics the 15-year run of Supernatural. However, it does feel like there’s a specific end in mind and by virtue of that, the writing will keep building towards it.

There is still one other thing that has been on our mind regarding this show — what is it really about? You can argue that it is Butcher versus Homelander, but it’s also really about people in Hughie and Annie who are somewhat normal and yet, find themselves thrown into all the insanity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

