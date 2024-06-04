The Boys season 4 spoilers: Antony Starr on topical storyline

The premiere of The Boys season 4 will be coming in a little over one week’s time, and as the poster above indicates, things are getting political. An election could be a central part of the story, and this poses a real problem due to Victoria Neuman being a Vice-Presidential connection.

Now, let’s also talk for a moment here about Homelander himself. There have been political comparisons with this character for a really long time now, and you should know that the writers won’t be shying away from some of those at all. In a way, the character is more politically-charged than ever since he’s taken off that metaphorical mask and is speaking his mind in more terrible ways than ever before.

Speaking to Men’s Health as a part of an extensive new story, Antony Starr notes that there are still questions about how his villainous character is interpreted. Yet, there’s always been a point to his character and this will be explored further:

There’s been a lot of misunderstanding around Homelander, and despite our very public attempts to clear that up, it baffles me that people would miss the point of it. It’s also something that’s beyond our control. Even though there are obvious parallels to the real world, the show’s never shied away from that. What I love about this show is that it’s always been political.

This is not something new that we’re trying to do to. We’re not reinventing the wheel at all, because if you look at what was happening with the Supes, I believe Homelander had A-Train zipping around the world to try and create super villains so that we could get into the military, and part of getting into the military was talking to senators and dealing with the government. There’s always been a political element in the show, and we’ve always, from Day 1, embraced all these real-life things. The show’s always paralleled reality, and I don’t think this is any exception. And yeah, of course this is a special moment in time, and as we have in other seasons, we’re not shying away from it.

What is Neuman’s actual endgame here? Is it just power? Honestly, her story moving forward may be a bigger mystery than that of Homelander or anyone else — and we’re eager to get some more information all about it before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

