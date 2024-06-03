The Boys season 4: New Hughie, Annie poster!

As the premiere of The Boys season 4 gets all the closer to arriving, it does mean even more previews and behind-the-scenes features, no?

Today, what Prime Video has unveiled is another poster that highlights one of the show’s best duos in Hughie and Annie / Starlight, who are about as magnetic to watch as they are dysfunctional. At their core, the two do care a lot about each other, and there is something here that suggests that they could have a functional relationship long-term. What stands in their way? Well, in the past a lot of it had to do with priorities. With Annie being at Vought, there were things that she had to do for the sake of keeping up appearances. Meanwhile, Hughie’s had a knack of keeping secrets, and a big part of season 3 for him revolved around using Temp-V as a way to ensure that he felt a little more adequate.

If you head over to this link, you can see a poster that puts Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty’s characters front and center, which does come as a great reminder that with Annie no longer at Vought, the two should really find a way to ensure they are on the same page. She’s a huge asset to The Boys as they find a way to stop Homelander, which they really should do given that he has another reason to be all the more unhinged following what happened at the end of season 3.

Also, Annie with The Boys should also give us some other fun scenes as well, right? She and Mother’s Milk, for example, are the closest thing that this show has to two somewhat-pure souls who are trying to do good things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

