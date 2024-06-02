The Boys season 4 poster: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Karl Urban shine

There are so many major questions to wonder about entering The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, but isn’t the role of Jeffrey Dean Morgan high on the list?

So far, most of the finer details about this character have remainder under wraps and yet, there is one major tease that has come up. The Walking Dead: Dead City star will play here someone who could actually enable some of Billy Butcher’s worst instincts. While much of The Boys can be a calming presence on his more diabolical schemes, this guy could send him down the other direction. Given the general vibe that both Morgan and Karl Urban put out there with some of their roles, we can see why creator Eric Kripke wanted to work with Jeffrey on this show.

If you head over to the official Twitter account for the show, you can see a poster that puts the two characters front and center and within that, also gives us a great tease of their overall attitudes.

What will make Billy Butcher all the more enabled to do risky things?

Well, that’s not that complicated a question to answer: He’s dying. Based on all the evidence that we’ve seen, this is someone who does not have a lot of time left after the whole Temp-V disaster. This may make him all the more desperate to do something big before he goes, and we don’t exactly think that this is a good thing at all. He’s crossed that moral line so many times already and now, he could be ready to leap over it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

