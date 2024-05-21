The Boys season 4 video: See the Singer – Neuman campaign ad!

Entering The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, there are a few storylines that we know will be front and center. A campaign is one of them.

Is Robert Singer about to be the next President of the United States, and is Victoria Neuman about to join him as the VP? We saw a lot of momentum towards this at the end of last season, and we know that Neuman in particular has her own secret agenda. She is, after all, an especially dangerous Supe — and yet, she’s putting on a front where she wants to regulate and make sure that Supes are not treated differently from anyone else.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new campaign ad featuring Neuman and Singer as they speak towards a lot of what they want out of their time in office. It feels very much like your stereotypical campaign ad, and rest assured that this is very much the point.

Of course, the true secrets behind Neuman could be at the center of season 4 — the series has taken a long time to build up this character and with that, let’s hope the payoff is worth it.

If you watched Gen V…

Well, you may know already that one of the bigger stories here is going to be the superhero virus, which Neuman took some effort to find. This is the most formidable way to stop any Supe out there and in theory, it could be one of the few ways in which to stop Homelander once and for all.

(Odds are, all of this will be explained properly in season 4, and you don’t need to watch the spin-off to understand.)

What are you most excited to see moving into The Boys season 4?

How big of a role do you think that Neuman and Singer are going to have? Share in the comments, and come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

