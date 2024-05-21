The Boys season 4 spoilers: Jack Quaid on Hughie’s mom

There is so much to be excited about entering The Boys season 4, both in terms of Supes but also human stories. The latter help accent the former!

After all, remember that the introduction to the show was really watching what happened to Hughie’s girlfriend at the hands of A-Train, and then the impact that had on both him and also the relationship he had with his father (Simon Pegg). Now, moving forward, we are going to have a chance to see Rosemarie DeWitt come on board as his mother!

In a report from Entertainment Weekly, Jack Quaid says that his mother’s exit from his life at an early age is “a big reason why he is the way he is: loyal to a fault, doesn’t want to be alone.” Of course, we’re curious about what sparked both her exit and her return; Quaid just makes it clear to the publication that he had a great time being around them:

“[Just] to watch the two of them work and learn so much from them. We had a blast. We became a weird family. I’m very excited for audiences to see the Campbell family chaos this year because it’s pretty great.”

Of course, Hughie will have to continue to balance this with everything else going on in his life, whether it be Homelander’s public descent into madness or changes at The Boys. We know that Annie is going to be more intimately involved in the organization and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that could be a good thing for their relationship … at least in theory. Whether that proves to actually be the case remains to be seen, as they could have differing ideas for what lies ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

