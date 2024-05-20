The Boys season 4 video: Erin Moriarty sets up Annie’s arc

Is Annie January the x-factor entering The Boys season 4 at Prime Video? It is easy at this point to make that argument.

After all, consider the following: At the end of season 3 she formally left the Seven, and she is considered an utter pariah by everyone at Vought. She could be a huge asset for Hughie and Butcher … but is it a guarantee that her views are going to align with them all of the time? We would not say that is guaranteed, especially since Annie first became Starlight (RIP that name?) with the idea that she would actually be a real hero who helped others and was not out to cause chaos.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

While we can’t say too much more about the path ahead for this particular Supe in season 4, you can head over here to see Erin Moriarty set the stage for her upcoming season. Consider this a profanity-laced highlight reel of what happened in season 3, including also Annie’s feelings about Vought and Homelander. She wants to destroy them and try to give humanity a little bit of hope again — she’s gone through more than almost anyone in this series, and we are absolutely curious to learn more about how she will continue to evolve.

Are her and Hughie on the road to having a long-lasting relationship? There is a part of us that wants to say this, but relationships are complicated! Also, we tend to think that is even more so with a show like this that they aren’t going to allow any characters to be happy for too long — it’s just so dark!

Ultimately, we’re just ready for the season 4 premiere to be here in a matter of weeks — from there, we can see everything play out for ourselves.

Related – Get more news on The Boys now, including a new video featuring Jack Quaid

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Annie over the course of The Boys season 4?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







