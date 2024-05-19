The Boys season 4: Jack Quaid sets the stage for Hughie’s story

With the premiere of The Boys season 4 a mere matter of weeks away, why not set the stage for a huge Hughie story?

Well, as many of you know, the guy went through a lot in season 3. There was the truth about Victoria Neuman, the whole Temp V situation, and of course nearly dying a number of times. That is, of course, without even mentioning the number of times he got covered in all sorts of gross stuff.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see Jack Quaid helping to set the stage for what’s next by offering up a pretty fun summary for what his character went through back in season 3. This is absolutely a reminder of some of the crazy/violent stuff that he went through, and then also the place that he’s going to be at moving forward. Annie will work closely with him now that she has left the Seven, but will their relationship stay in good footing? It does feel like that is a fair thing to wonder about.

Also, the threats here are significant moving forward. Homelander has more power than ever over at Vought, and there are new Supes coming on board the Seven in Firecracker and Sage who are almost guaranteed to be more loyal to it than Annie ever was. Sure, having the one-time Starlight on their side is a boost, but will it be enough?

To go along with this, will The Boys actually have a unified goal? We worry about that mostly due to the complicated mental state of Butcher at this point. The effects of Temp V on him could be a huge storyline worth following throughout what lies ahead.

What do you think we’re going to see for Hughie over on The Boys season 4?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

