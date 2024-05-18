The Boys season 4: Antony Starr, Chace Crawford video

With the premiere of The Boys season 4 coming to Prime Video next month, the streamer is putting out a ton of promotional content. What does that mean today? Well, think in terms of an opportunity to see cast members Antony Starr (Homelander) and Chace Crawford (The Deep) in a new video.

If you head over here, the two answer a series of questions, and there’s a couple of fun nuggets in here. Take, for example, Crawford noting that despite being The Deep, he doesn’t do as much in the water as you would think. (We personally believe that is a part of the joke.)

Perhaps the funniest thing to come from this video is seeing both Starr and Crawford say (perhaps jokingly?) that they actually enjoy milk more after doing the show. There is also a Timothy the Octopus reference in here, which makes sense given that this was probably one of the more horrifying sequences we’ve seen on the show so far.

What lies ahead for Homelander?

Based on most of the indications that we’ve seen so far, this new batch of episodes will chronicle what happens after he gets even more power at Vought, and also recognizes that a certain fraction of the audience likes him at his most unhinged. Rather than being universally admired, he finds a certain pleasure in being feared. This is a guy who clearly, has no problem showing off this part of himself.

Both Homelander and The Deep are going to have some new additions at the Seven. How will they react to that? Let’s just say that we’re more than interested to see that play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

