The Boys season 4 video: Meet Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see The Boys season 4, why not get to know Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry more?

For those who have not heard, these two actresses are going to be the latest additions to the show as Sage and Firecracker, Supes would could bring new wrinkles to the overall story. So far, Prime Video has been especially protective of the story or Sage. When it comes to Firecracker, we know that she doubles up as some sort of political pundit, and she seemingly has no issue blasting her opinions out there to the world. She also seems to take issue with Starlight to a certain degree.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter now, you can see a new video in which Curry (known for The Following, and for Detroit Become Human as Cara) and Heyward (Orange is the New Black) describe joining the show, plus what it was like for them to put on their super-suits. The response from Susan is surprisingly emotional, as she recognizes how growing up, there were not many comic-book characters who looked like her at all.

From here, the two also come up with ideas for possible fanfiction around their characters. It is a fun little introduction to the two actors, especially if you have not seen much of their previous work. One of the great things about The Boys in general is that there is a concentrated effort constantly here to ensure that the show never gets stale, and that is something that we appreciate much of the time. We certainly know that it will be funny, and do just about everything it can to push boundaries.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

