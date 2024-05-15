The Boys season 4: New Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara video

With the launch of The Boys season 4 coming next month, why not rejoice more video content? We tend to think that a lot of stuff is coming, and that includes sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes videos featuring some of the cast.

For the sake of this particular article, why not focus more on the latter? Prime Video has released a new discussion with Erin Moriarty (Annie / Starlight) and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) where the two discuss a number of fun topics related to the show.

If you head over to the link here, you can see more of what we’re talking about here as the two chronicle lines they’ve needed to do multiple takes for, how people shout “Starlight” at Erin on the street, and how one of Karen’s parents does not watch the show. It’s a fun little trip down memory lane, plus a reminder that some of the gross-out and shock-value elements on the show can start to feel normal to the cast over time.

Within The Boys season 4, we certainly anticipate that the two actresses could be spending more time together, especially since Annie has departed Vought and could now be working more alongside Kimiko, Hughie, and the rest of The Boys. This gives her an opportunity to fight for what she believes in, but it could also end up being rather bloody. Why would we anticipate anything else with the show at this point? The threat of Vought is bigger than ever, mostly because Homelander has more power and is completely unhinged, especially now that he recognizes that a certain part of the country will embrace his worst impulses without fail.

