The Boys season 4: Another Jeffrey Dean Morgan tease

With The Boys season 4 premiering on Prime Video in just a month, we’re happy to share whatever tease we can. Today, that includes giving us a better chance to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan alongside Karl Urban!

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see a look at the Walking Dead actor’s mysterious character alongside Billy Butcher. (Remember that this is a show with extreme content, and this photo is further proof.) Judging from the fact that he is wearing a suit, it certainly feels as though we are talking about a man with a certain amount of authority. It also seems like, at least in theory, he could be an asset to The Boys. We know that there are a lot of comic-book theories out there and yet, at the same time, we’ve also seen the show change so much from the source material that it feels foolish to draw any direct parallels.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

What can we say with some measure of proof entering the new season? Well, for starters, we are going to have an opportunity within here to see Hughie, Butcher, and some of other main characters deal with a whirlwind political campaign from Victoria Neuman. Meanwhile, Homelander has more power than ever at the Seven, and he could use that to recruit more Supes. He’s also starting to tear the mask off and allowing he and his other super-powered cohorts to embrace their inner villains. At this point, he’s starting to feel like there is no real reason to pretend.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that this show lives up to the hype and is every bit as ridiculous (and funny) as what we saw through the first few seasons.

Related – Get more news now on The Boys, including the season 4 trailer

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Boys season 4, especially with Jeffrey Dean Morgan?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







