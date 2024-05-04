The Boys season 4 trailer: Jeffrey Dean Morgan role teased

After months upon months of hype, The Boys season 4 is going to be premiering next month. Are you ready for what’s to come? If there’s one word that we’d use to describe it, it is this: Madness. Absolute, bloody madness.

After all, it feels like a new world order is upon us now, and the gloves are very-much off when it comes to various members of The Seven. Homelander has decided that he doesn’t care about being a hero anymore. Instead, he just wants to be feared. One of the biggest parts of that, at least from his own vantage point, is just working to ensure that his wrath is felt at very much every turn.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer in all of its goodness. Seeing Homelander change his strategy completely is one highlight for what’s coming up, but it’s also far from the only one. You also have a brief glimpse in here of the oh-so-mysterious character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, reuniting with his former Supernatural boss Eric Kripke. It seems like he could be an agent of some sort, and he’s not necessarily down with what’s going on in the world.

Also, this trailer confirms further that Sam and Cate from Gen V are going to be appearing in season 4 to some capacity, not that this is that much of a surprise based on how the first season of the spin-off concluded. Remember, they’ve been branded the Guardians of Godolkin! Sure, they aren’t really heroes, but they are more than fine pretending that they are since that’s been the Vought tradition forever. Heck, maybe on some level they are able to convince themselves.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

