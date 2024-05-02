The Boys season 4 posters highlight Homelander, Butcher

It’s been a long wait, but the June 13 premiere for The Boys season 4 is rapidly approaching! Why not celebrate by seeing some of the posters?

If you head over to the link here, you can see via Prime Video a pair of the new posters highlighting all of the chaos and drama that is coming — and it feels fair to say that things are going to be bonkers. Given that an election is a part of the upcoming season (hence all the hype around Victoria Neuman), we can’t say we’re shocked that one of the images features a Homelander in front of a patriotic-coded image of cops in riot gear.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

The other poster is actually even more intriguing to us. Sure, you’ve got Butcher at the center of it, but also in the midst of all of it a quick view of Annie, who is now officially out of her Starlight outfit and seems totally on board The Boys. Does this mean that she’ll stay without an alter ego? It’s possible, but her story is one that we’re especially intrigued by for a number of different reasons. She’s going to be branded as a pariah by Vought, so how does she handle that?

This upcoming season is going to be looking to bring a ton of really exciting things to the table, whether it be new threats, other heroes, and a whole lot more. There are also some new members of the Seven in Firecracker and Sage, but what are they going to be like? That’s certainly another thing we’re left to wonder, at least for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now about The Boys and what is going to be coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4?

Do these posters have you even more hyped-up for whatever is next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







