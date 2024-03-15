The Boys season 4: A big behind-the-scenes update!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see The Boys season 4 over on Prime Video, why not add another reason to be?

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Eric Kripke confirmed that the post-production crew has finished the sound mix on the upcoming batch of episodes. There are about 25 more VFX shots that need to be completed and then after that, the entire team is done!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Of course, we then understand why some may be wondering about a June premiere date with all of this in mind. What’s going to take so long to get the show to viewers? A part of it is localization and making sure that the series is available in multiple languages; another part of it is just working to ensure that everything is good to go when it comes to what the team at Amazon actually wants.

In the end, the most important thing for us as a viewer is whether or not the new season is worthy of all the hype and at this point, it is fair to say that the jury is still out. As hopeful as we are about the next chapter of the story, there is no denying that we still have a ton of questions. Take, for example, what is going to be happening when it comes to that Supe virus that Neuman seems to have acquired. We do tend to think that it is going to play a pretty major role in the upcoming story, as will Starlight now being an official part of The Boys after her departure from the Seven.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now, including what else is ahead

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







