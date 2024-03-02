The Boys season 4 trailer: Will it come in March 2024?

Now that we know that The Boys season 4 is premiering on Prime Video this June, is there a chance we see a trailer soon? What about this month, to be 100% specific?

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is that we more than understand anyone out there who wants to see additional footage of Hughie, Homelander, or many other characters as a part of this chaotic world. In there, there is a chance that we see something more soon! Unfortunately, at the same time we don’t think that it is anything that the powers-that-be are going to rush into here.

After all, consider this: The entire team over at Amazon seem to have a pretty defined way for how they like to build up buzz on their shows. They will give you a few teases here and there, and that is technically the case here also. After all, we have seen some footage for what’s ahead already, including new characters like Firecracker and Sage. (The main character being kept a mystery right now is the one played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.)

Do we think that you will see some sort of new tease this month? Absolutely, but it is probably going to be something akin to a featurette or a loosely-connected bit of humor. The actual trailer (as you would come to know it) will probably be saved until May. That is, after all, one of the best times to really get the hype train going moving into the home stretch of the campaign.

If you know this show, you probably have a good sense already of what is coming — and also how messy it will be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

