The Boys season 4: A new post-production update

Now that we know that The Boys season 4 is officially coming our way in June, why not celebrate where things stand behind the scenes?

We know that there are a lot of people out there who wonder why a show like this takes so long to make — basically, when there is anywhere between 18 months to two years between seasons. Sometimes, there are mitigating factors in between a global health crisis or industry strikes. In general, though, this is just a complicated show with a lot of visual effects and more variables than you would even think about.

Want another example of this now? Then just check out a new post from executive producer Eric Kripke on Twitter:

#TheBoys Production Update! Putting finishing touches on last 2 eps. Sound mixing, handful of VFX shots, music. Then [Prime Video] dubs them into a kajillion languages for global release, which takes a few months. Then delivered hot & fresh to your door on June 13!

The dubbing part of this is not something that we think to factor into the equation, but this is important for a show like this that is trying to create a level of global accessibility and success.

As rough as the wait may be, we are at least happy with how things can be structured with Gen V out as a part of the world. It can air every other year and the flagship show can do the same. We tend to think that this back-and-forth is a great way to constantly ensure that there is something for fans of the franchise. (Remember, there is also The Boys: Mexico currently in development, which could help to create an even larger global brand.)

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4 on Prime Video?

