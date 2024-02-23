The Boys season 4 trailer: The timeline after premiere date reveal

Now that we know that The Boys season 4 is coming in mid-June, what does this mean for the eventual trailer reveal?

At this point, let’s just say that it is pretty darn clear that this could be one of the most-anticipated things that Prime Video puts out there over the next little while, and for good reason. It’s going to generate millions of views, and set the table for what may be their biggest hit for the remainder of the year. Think about the story at present, whether it be Homelander’s thirst for power, Victoria Neuman’s campaign, Starlight leaving Vought, or the addition of new Supes to the Seven in Firecracker and Sage.

For now, our overall sentiment here is that we’re going to be getting more of a comprehensive season 4 trailer (think one larger than a minute long) when we get around to May — in other words, infinitely closer to the premiere. It is excellent to know the premiere date at this point, and we are sure that some other things are going to start to trickle in here and there through the late winter and the spring. Yet, none of this can be rushed when it comes to a trailer release, and the optimal time to do it is a matter of weeks before the premiere. That way, the show stays fresh of mind for a while.

Just know this: The Boys isn’t going to try to become a different show all of a sudden. It is still going to be zany, absurd, funny, and everything else that you’ve come to expect. What would it be if it didn’t try to do all of these things?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

