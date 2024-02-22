The Boys season 4 premiere date, new details revealed!

It has been a long wait to find out when The Boys season 4 would be premiering on Prime Video but in the end, this is the window that a lot of people may have expected.

Today, the folks over at the streaming service announced that on Thursday, June 13, you will have a chance to stream the first three episodes of the superhero satire. Beyond that, the plan is for the rest of the show to stream weekly until the finale rolls around on July 18.

So what lies ahead in terms of the story? The season 4 synopsis below gives you at least some sense of it:

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Will there be Gen V crossovers?

Well, it’s complicated. We don’t think that the entire cast of the spin-off will be turning up here, especially since so many characters were trapped in the season 1 finale. However, there is one notable storyline that we do think is going to play a big role: Victoria Neuman being in possession of a virus that could actually end the life of a Supe. This could actually be the sort of thing that kills Homelander, at least in theory. Given just how strong he is as a character, it is pretty hard to know whether or not there is anything with him that will actually work.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

