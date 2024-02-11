The Boys season 4: See the mock Super Bowl commercial now

We know that the idea is to premiere The Boys season 4 at some point later this year, but why not have fun along the way?

Well, with today being the Super Bowl, the folks over at Prime Video (or, in this case, Vought) have decided to put out a new ad celebrating Homelander and some of his fellow heroes in the Seven for being so bold and heroic. Also, there are horses in here for whatever reason. (Clearly, a tribute to a certain number of other Super Bowl ads?)

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the preview in question and have a few laughs at what it is bringing to the table. You also have a chance in here to get a glimpse of Firecracker, one of the new heroes this season who could be one of the biggest Vought supporters out there. The whole idea for this preview is to make you laugh, but also remind you that a season 4 is coming.

So why aren’t we getting an actual commercial during the Super Bowl?

Well, the simplest answer that we can offer to this right now is simple: These cost a lot of money! That is clearly not something that the powers-that-be are interested in spending to promote right now. Some of this may just be that they have another high-profile project coming first in Fallout, and that’s without also talking about Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which premiered a little more than a week ago.

Rest assured that The Boys has already wrapped production, so now, it’s really a matter of finding the right place for it and making sure all the visual effects are completed.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Boys season 4, no matter when you see it?

Also, what do you think about this ad? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

