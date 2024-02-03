The Boys season 4 premiere date: A February 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about The Boys season 4 over the course of this month, including a premiere date?

First and foremost, we should note here that we absolutely want there to be further insight on the superhero satire’s future. The first three seasons were dark, hilarious, absurd, and also fantastically told. The stage has been set for some big stuff with Annie leaving the Seven and Homelander getting a license to be terrible from much of the public. There is really just one question ahead — what else is going to be coming?

Well, let us just start off here by saying the following: Filming for season 4 of The Boys has been done for a good while now and with that, we are just waiting to get some sort of larger announcement. It may not be confirmed at present, but we do think there’s a legitimately good chance that we could learn about an official start date either this month or in March. Typically, Amazon does tend to announce premiere dates for their top-tier shows several months in advance, and we tend to think that late spring / early summer is going to be when season 4 comes back. We suppose that mid-summer is possible as well, but why wait later than that?

Of course, we are saying all of this in terms of when the episodes could be available for viewing. At the end of the day, we are well-aware of the fact that Prime Video could still hold back and release them whenever they want. That is just a part of what comes with this particular territory.

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4?

When do you think the show is actually going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

