The Boys season 4 spoilers: A particularly crazy tease…

Just in case you want to get a little bit more news on The Boys season 4 following the most-recent teaser, we’ve got it covered! We also have a little bit of advice: Prepare yourself far in advance for whatever the show has up its sleeve moving forward.

Now, we know that the idea of doing something that tops what we’ve seen already might be totally absurd — just consider what we saw in season 3! Yet, here we are, and here is a recent post that show boss Eric Kripke made on Twitter: “I would just like to add that I was in post today, working on a Season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the bats–t craziest thing we’ve ever done? Like I truly can’t believe we got away with it.”

So what in the world could this be? It feels like it could be tied to Homelander, but you can argue that with anything on this show! It really just cements further just how depraved this show really is, and also how much of that is intentional and works well for what they are trying to show. In the world of The Boys, Supes are basically gods with no rules. That allows for all of their inhibitions to run wild in ways that are shocking and jaw-dropping. There is no real reason for anyone to run away from that truth, and while it may seem like some of this is for shock value, we really don’t think that it is.

So when will we find out the truth?

Hopefully, we’re going to see the premiere of season 4 in the late spring or the summer. At the moment, time will tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

