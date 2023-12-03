The Boys season 4 premiere date: Takeaways from new teaser

If you missed the news yesterday, a new teaser trailer for The Boys season 4 has officially emerged! There is so much to be excited about, whether it be new characters like Sage or Firecracker or the potential to pay off some stories presented on Gen V, including the virus.

Now that we have said all of this, there is still a pretty enormous question that has to be thought over: When the next season is actually going to premiere. Sure, Prime Video indicated that it would be 2024, but will we learn something else soon?

For the time being, we do think there is one takeaway that we can give you: It’s not going to be coming until at least the middle of the spring, if not the summer. There was no date attached to the teaser, and they would have shared one if the show was coming in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the streamer has already announced that their upcoming adaptation of Fallout is going to be coming on April 12. Our sentiment right now is that The Boys could premiere once it is either over or close to the end. After that, we could then get the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which wrapped filming a good while ago and at this point, we haven’t seen any real footage for it. Because of that, we tend to think it will be saved until after The Boys.

Why not put several of these shows on at the same time? Well, the easy answer we can give for now is rather simple: Amazon wants to keep people subscribed for as long as they possibly can.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

