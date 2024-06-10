The Acolyte season 1 viewership tops 11 million; season 2 hopes

Today Disney+ unveiled the latest viewership information on The Acolyte season 1 so far — so what does it mean for the future?

Before we get too far down any particular rabbit hole, let’s just talk more about some of the numbers themselves. According to a report coming in right now from TVLine, a total of 11.1 million viewers watched the Star Wars series within the first five days. That is down from around the 14 million who watched Ahsoka during the same window, but that was likely expected. In the case of The Acolyte, we are talking about a show with no established characters already in the universe. Ahsoka, meanwhile, had a character who had years’ worth of buildup through animation as well as a live-action appearance in The Mandalorian.

Odds are, the chances of a season 2 will vary almost entirely on what you see through the remainder of season 1 … but let’s just say that there are still plenty of reasons here for hope. For starters, creatively it feels like we could be set up for more, and this show does not have to worry about colliding up against some other things within the larger canon. Does it still have to ensure that they don’t overwrite things that set up the prequel trilogy? Sure, but it still feels like creating a season 2 here is not a challenge on the level of what was done when it comes to a series like Obi-Wan Kenobi in the past, which had an enormous obstacle thanks mostly to everything we knew about that character in the original movies.

The next episode of The Acolyte is coming tomorrow night on Disney+, and we’re curious to better understand the truth behind some of Mae’s actions. This show is perhaps more of a mystery in terms of its content than anything else we’ve seen in the Star Wars world for a while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Acolyte and what the future holds

Do you want to see The Acolyte season 2 happen, based on what we have seen so far from season 1?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







