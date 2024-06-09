The Acolyte season 1 episode 3 spoilers: What is Mae’s motive?

In a couple of days you are going to have a chance in order to see The Acolyte season 1 episode 3 arrive on Disney+ — and with that, see the next phase of Mae’s plan.

At this point, what already makes this show so fantastic is that it really seems to be doing something different from the rest of the Star Wars universe. Sure, there are multiple planet and high stakes, but this is really an individualized story of revenge. Mae is on a tour to take out all those who she feels destroyed her family, and she’s already taken out two of them. Now, she’s ventured out to Khofar in order to eliminate a third, now also armed with the knowledge that her sister Osha may actually be alive.

So what do we need from this episode? Perhaps at least a few more clues as to why she is doing what she is. So far, what makes The Acolyte so interesting is that you have a unique mystery where even though you know the murderer, you still don’t know why said murders are happening other than pure vengeance. Sol seems to have some more information than he’s letting on, but also does not seem all that eager to share.

Will there be answers before the end of the season? That at least feels likely, but whether there are larger implications for the overall universe remains to be seen. Given that this show is set so much before a lot of the other entries in the greater Star Wars canon, its direct connection to everything else remains to be seen.

Yet, this is clearly a story that is out to study emotional pain and also paint certain leagues of Jedi in a questionable light. It could serve as a reminder that people are complicated, or even a wake-up call for some Jedi to refocus themselves as they move further into the next phase of the future.

What do you most want to see moving into The Acolyte season 1 episode 3 when it arrives on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

