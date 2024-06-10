Silo season 2: New footage, premiere date hopes

Just in case you wanted yet another reason to be excited about Silo season 2 at Apple TV+, it feels like we’ve got it. Today, the streaming service showed off a wide array of footage for a number of upcoming shows, and that includes the Rebecca Ferguson drama.

So what is the big takeaway from here? Well, it seems like if Bernard has his way, Juliette will not be the only person stepping out into the world…

If you head over to the link here, you can see Silo as a part of a sizzle reel that strongly indicates that Bernard may somehow know a little more now about what’s happening on the outside. If there is a way for everyone to live on the outside, should they? Well, it’s complicated. We know from watching Juliette that it is hardly a utopia out there, and that a lot of what some people see within is a sort of projection. Yet, things could be changing.

What else are we hoping for?

For starters, it would be nice if the upcoming season gave us a better sense of why all of these people are stuck within a lot of these structures in the first place. Is this a fairly similar concept to another hit show in Fallout, where a nuclear apocalypse forced everyone underground? Or, is there something different going on here? Rest assured that we’re excited to find out, and we hope that there are some more answers ahead.

As for a season 2 premiere date, the show’s presence within the sizzle reel does strongly indicate it will be coming this year. However, it feels like we’re talking mid-to-late fall as opposed to anytime in the near future.

