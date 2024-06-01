Silo season 2 premiere date: A new Rebecca Ferguson update

When is Silo season 2 going to premiere on Apple TV+? Ideally, it would be great to see it sooner rather than later. However, at the same time it is clear that this sort of thing is a process, and getting a show together is not some super-quick thing to pull off.

For now, what can be said is rather simple: Production for the next batch of episodes is already done. With that in mind, everyone has moved on to the next step, which is really just about finding the right window to actually launch the show and making sure post-production is done. Not all of this can be pulled off in some incredibly fast amount of time.

Not only is Rebecca Ferguson the star of the show, but she is also an executive producer. With that in mind, she has more info than your average series regular, and was able to pass that along in a chat with Collider:

We don’t have a release date. We have something we’re working towards. I have all 10 episodes of studio cuts, but then it’s grading VFX, and there’s so much that needs to be done. I think we’re hoping for a date, and I think we’re pushing for it. I think Apple is incredible at their response to needed editorial changes. I think the collaboration is so good between the directors in the studio that I don’t see why it wouldn’t work. But that is out of my hands.

There is a hope that season 2 will be out before the end of the year, but it feels like fall is more likely than the summer when there is so much work to be done. Just know that based on that shocking end for Juliette in the season 1 finale, there are so many fascinating directions that the story could go

What are you the most excited to see moving into Silo season 2 when it arrives?

