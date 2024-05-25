Silo season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

If you have been following the road to getting a Silo season 2 over at Apple TV+, then you may be aware already that filming is done. The spot we’re in right now can actually be described in rather simple terms: It’s a waiting game. A long waiting game, but a waiting game nonetheless.

So how much longer is all of this going to continue? While we’re getting closer to the finish line, there remains no real evidence that it is coming on the other side of the horizon just yet.

The first thing to note is that post-production for a show this big and this ambitious does take a little while, and it would be silly to think it will be rushed. This is one of Apple’s biggest shows, and it makes some sense that they would be patient to ensure that all the episodes are properly edited.

The impact of last year’s strikes

Well, there is some, given that production stopped during the SAG-AFTRA dispute last year. We don’t think season 2 would be out yet regardless, but it could arrive a month or two later because of it. (We still think there’s a good chance to see it before the end of the year.)

Now, here is your reminder that the AMPTP could have ended the strikes a lot earlier than they did, so it is their fault that we are still in this extended holding pattern.

As for the story coming up…

Remember that season 2 will pick up after that shocking cliffhanger that showed Juliette outside of the Silo for the first time. She seems to have survived the conditions on the outside … but where is she going to go? It doesn’t feel like getting back inside will be easy, so this entire narrative could take episodes before we understand the destination.

What do you most want to see moving into a Silo season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

