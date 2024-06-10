Big Little Lies season 3: Show EP offers new update

Is a Big Little Lies season 3 actually going to happen? At this point, signs seem to suggest so — but there’s work to be done. HBO has yet to officially announce that the series is coming back, though there are reasons for optimism.

Take, for example, comments from executive producer David E. Kelley, who would certainly know better than most.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine while promoting the upcoming Presumed Innocent, the EP noted that everyone is hopeful, but there’s still a lot that has to be worked out:

“We’re a bit away from [starting production] … We’ve got Reese [Witherspoon] and Nicole leading that charge, freeing me up to deal with Presumed [Innocent] here. There are a lot of schedules that have to be worked out, but there’s a lot of passion for the project, from everybody involved. And I miss the characters! It would be great to spend time with them again because they were all very close to me. So, yeah, we’re all crossing our fingers.”

Both Witherspoon and Kidman have some other projects that they are actively working on, so that can’t be ignored here. Yet, the great thing about Big Little Lies is that it’s the sort of show that may not take as much time to shoot as The Last of Us or some other big-budget epics that exist at the network. There is still a way to make some good stuff happen in a short period of time, so fingers crossed that it all pans out.

Our early prediction

It feels like everyone is motivated to make a season 3 happen, but when you do consider schedules and the like, it would be a surprise to actually see the show back before 2026. Why would anyone rush this along?

