Big Little Lies season 3: Nicole Kidman on potential renewal

At this time a year ago, it felt as though there was little to no chance of a Big Little Lies season 3 happen. How a year can change things! While HBO has yet to officially give a green light to another chapter of the hit show, it does feel like there’s a good chance. It certainly helps that several of the show’s stars are interested in coming back, whether it be Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman.

So how did the cast find themselves back in this spot, and why return to the story now? Speaking in a new issue of Elle, Kidman cited the close bond between the cast as a reason to return, and the time away did actually help cultivate the story:

There’s the richness of the storylines, which we’d always discussed, but it needed time because there’s actual unbelievable depth to the next chapter of these women’s lives and their children’s lives — because children grow up, and that’s kind of fascinating.

There are clearly two more hurdles that need to be leapt over in order to make a Big Little Lies season 3 happen. First and foremost, you have to consider the busy schedules of many of these people — both Witherspoon and Kidman have a lot of other shows they are working on, whether it be The Morning Show or Nine Perfect Strangers. Also, you have to hope that HBO is as interested as it looks like they should be. Even if we cannot sit here and say that a season 3 is necessary or will be good, the commercial success alone makes this an idea that is 100% worth considering. Anything otherwise would honestly be maddening, no?

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see if another chapter in this story can tread some new ground.

What do you most want to see moving into Big Little Lies season 3?

Are there any other big names you would like to have on board? Share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates ahead, so stay tuned.

