Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A March 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we’ll get a Big Little Lies season 3 renewal between now and the end of March? There is a lot to think about!

First and foremost, let’s talk about whether or not there is a legitimate chance to this happening, and the answer here is rather complicated. Over the past few months, there have been some quotes from Nicole Kidman and others suggesting that another season is possible. However, HBO has yet to confirm that it will happen. Given that the series has posed some pretty incredible ratings through its first two ratings, it does feel like the odds are high that something more will happen — provided that the right story is there.

For the time being, it feels possible that HBO will greenlight another season of Big Little Lies in March, but the other part of us feels like it is a little bit too early. If we are lucky, there will be a chance that we learn something more by the summer, especially since the network is under no pressure to figure this out at present.

Just remember for a moment that when it comes to 2025 alone, the network’s lineup is stacked in between The Last of Us season 2, Euphoria season 3, The White Lotus season 3, and quite possibly The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms a little bit later in the year. That’s without even considering the return of House of the Dragon for a possible season 3 in 2026. Also, remember that another season of True Detective is coming.

What should be clear after reading all of this is rather simple: While HBO clearly may want more of Big Little Lies, they are not going to come to a decision based on pressure. Instead, they will make a choice based solely on what makes the most sense for them long-term.

