Big Little Lies season 3: Laura Dern looks towards future

Is there a chance that we are going to have a chance to see Big Little Lies season 3? We know that this has been a hot topic as of late.

For the time being, here is some of what we know — Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have been working on a possible story, and HBO has confirmed at the very least conversations. Now, it is worth noting that none of this confirms a season 3 will happen, and there are a number of boxes that may need to be checked off along the way.

For now, all we can do is continue to note that a lot of people are excited about the idea! Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Laura Dern (a major player in the first two seasons) had to say:

“I can tell you that all of us who are involved in it would never imagine a better time … We love each other so much and would have the time of our life being back together, and we love our characters so much.

“I truly know what you know, but I know that it is something that they are working diligently at dreaming up, and I sure hope it comes to fruition.”

Even if we do get some more of this show, we do think that we’re going to be waiting a really long time. The earliest we would imagine it is 2026 and that’s okay — the actors certainly have a number of other gigs coming up, and that is without mentioning the schedule over at HBO. They have a number of high-profile projects already announces in 2025, including The Last of Us, Euphoria, and then also The White Lotus. Meanwhile, the second season of House of the Dragon is going to be back later this summer.

