Big Little Lies season 3: HBO boss confirms ‘early stages’

Are we actually going to have a chance to see a Big Little Lies season 3 happen over at HBO? In one way, you could say the idea of this is crazy. Why would you believe that we would be getting more of the Reese Witherspoon – Nicole Kidman show after so much time away?

Well, as it turns out, the answer here is rather simple: Kidman and others have openly talked about it. Yet, the past few days marks the first time that we have actually heard the premium-cable network actually address the subject in the own way, giving us hope that this idea could eventually come to fruition.

In speaking on the subject per Variety following the Emmys, HBO executive Casey Bloys had the following to say on the chances that we will make another trip to Monterey:

“Where you have all these stars, you’ve got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written … So, there’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody’s very busy. But it’s a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We’re excited when they’re ready, and we will take those steps when they’re ready.”

With all of this in mind, we would say that we are probably at least a year or two from something serious actually coming together. Luckily, HBO has no real reason to rush anything along right now. In addition to the current season of True Detective we know that there are more seasons coming for The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon. This is all along with some brad-new shows including The Regime as well as The Sympathizer, which is starring Robert Downey Jr.

