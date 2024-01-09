Big Little Lies season 3: Are we closer to a renewal?

It has been some time now since Nicole Kidman let it slip that there were some discussing about a Big Little Lies season 3. So, is it actually about to happen here?

Well, there is another sign that something could be coming! According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter now, Kidman and Reese Witherspoon do have an idea for an upcoming season and are in the process of putting together a pitch as producers. As of right now, HBO has not actually heard the official pitch, but have been briefed about “the larger concept.”

Is there plenty of hope that this could come together? Absolutely, and so long as the idea is solid, we tend to think that the network will be on board. The first two seasons of Big Little Lies were not only a commercial success, but they garnered a lot of recognition for the network in the awards race. We would technically argue that season 2 was not actually that necessary, but we understand the reason why the parties involved wanted to make it — also, consider the fact that Meryl Streep was a big part of the story then!

Given the rather cramped schedule that HBO already has through at least much of 2025, we’d honestly be surprised if this show returns before at least 2026. Also, remember here that Kidman and Witherspoon both have a number of other projects. For the former, she has another season seemingly of Nine Perfect Strangers on the way, and the future is still out in regards to Special Ops: Lioness. Meanwhile, Witherspoon has at least one more season of The Morning Show and has another TV series in the works about the world of cheerleading.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Little Lies now, including the aforementioned comments from Kidman

Do you want to see a Big Little Lies season 3 renewal over at HBO?

When do you think we’d see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







