Big Little Lies season 3: Did Nicole Kidman announce renewal?

Is there going to be a Big Little Lies season 3 coming to HBO at some point down the road? We’d thought this ship had sailed. However, that may not be the case at all.

In a post shared to the Deuxmoi Instagram account (from the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida), the actress claimed that the aforementioned show was one of her favorite roles — that is before noting that they would be “bringing you a third one, just FYI.” This isn’t exactly a formal renewal but at the same time, it is absolutely the sort of thing worth noting — and also celebrating, if you liked the first two editions of the show.

As for whether or not we really need a season 2 of the series, we’re sure that this is a subject very much up for debate. The second season ended in a way that made some sense for the story, but we still understand the desire for Kidman and others to be back. This show was a huge commercial success!

Of course, the biggest question mark we have right now relates to how it could be scheduled given how many other things the cast has going on entirely. Remember here that Reese Witherspoon, in addition to having another season of The Morning Show, also has another show lined up over at Prime Video. Meanwhile, virtually every other cast member has some combination of TV and movie gigs that they could pursue elsewhere. Heck, even Kidman herself has more of Nine Perfect Strangers lined up and beyond that, there remains a possibility that a season 2 of Lioness: Special Ops is going to be ordered at Paramount+.

We’ll wait and see what happens but per TVLine, HBO has declined to comment on this possibility. We know that the network already has a lot of programming lined up until 2025, including new seasons of The White Lotus, Euphoria, and House of the Dragon.

