Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5: EP on Louis twist

We knew heading into Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5 that it would be an emotional hour of TV. Still, there were a few things that were pretty impossible to expect.

Take, for starters, Louis going out in the sun and attempting to take his own life. This is an event that summed up all of the character’s suffering and emotional trauma … but it is also one that happened much earlier in the show than it did the Anne Rice books, and under different circumstances.

So why make this change, especially when you think about how terrible and tragic such an attempt is? Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Rolin Jones notes that a lot of it is tied to the story that they were producing at that moment:

“It is something that we thought in our timeline, actually works very similar to where it works in her [Rice’s] timeline … We just have slightly different things that are going on. But if you put that between what happened in Paris and where we are in Dubai, you can justify our decision about it.”

This is certainly not the first time that we’ve seen the producers remix certain things that are in the source material, and it feels like this will certainly happen more down the road.

The biggest overall takeaway that we have coming out of this episode is actually rather simple, and that is the absolutely terrible place that some of these characters are now in. Both Daniel and Louis both are starting to understand that there are “edits” in their minds, and there is seemingly only one person who could be behind it: Armand. What really happened here? Everyone has to want answers at some point…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

