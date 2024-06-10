Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6: Back to France?

As you get yourselves prepared to see v season 2 episode 6 on AMC next week, are we going fully back in time?

Well, in a way you could argue that — don’t we have to get back there? Episode 5 was the most unique story that we’ve had a chance to see all season, and it was certainly a fascinating look into what happened with Louis and Daniel back in San Francisco. At this point, it is clear that there are things that both of them, for better or worse, have been made to forget. It seems like Armand is doing a good bit still to manipulate this situation … or at least that’s what it feels like on the surface. Is it possible that the truth is even more complicated? Time will tell, and there could be opportunities to discuss that moving forward.

For the time being, though, let’s just say that episode 6 (titled “Like the Light by Which God Made the World”) is going to be a fascinating one. Odds are, this will be one that gets us back to what really happened in France, which is largely important at this point through the lens of Claudia. What happened to her greatly informs the Louis we are seeing in the present and for now, you can argue that it is the biggest missing link that the story has.

As for what is going ton in regards to the Talamasca looking at Daniel’s interview, it does feel like there will be more opportunities to address this. There is no real reason at all to hurry that story along, especially since they clearly are not going anywhere within the greater Anne Rice universe.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

