Interview with the Vampire season 3 would offer Lestat spotlight

For those of you understandably wanting more of Lestat’s view of certain events on Interview with the Vampire, let’s just say this: Hope for a season 3! The show has not been renewed yet for another batch of episodes but still, there is reason aplenty for optimism at this point.

If you are not familiar with the Anne Rice source material, rest assured — the point of this piece is not to give a lot of further information away. However, we will go ahead and declare that if another season happens, the goal will be to give you a further spotlight on Sam Reid’s character, including perhaps a different viewpoint on some of what we’ve seen so far. (That includes Armand’s story about himself and Lestat in the past.)

In a new interview with Nerdist, here is more of what Reid had to say on the subject:

“I would say that if we were to continue the story, we would continue the way we’re going, which is very faithful to the book. So the first two series have been Interview with the Vampire. And, well, it’s kind of stuck very closely to the plot in that book, and so if we were to continue, we would follow the books.”

That may be a vague tease, but know that there is a pretty clear plan for the show to be faithful to what Rice wrote. Now, it is true that there may be deviations here and there, but the goal of this particular series is not to radically change what readers know and love. Instead, it is to capture the essence of it while also making it work within the television world.

What do you most want to see moving into an Interview with the Vampire season 3 at AMC?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

