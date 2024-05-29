Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4: A Santiago story

As you prepare to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 on AMC this weekend, it feels like Claudia could take center stage. Also, we mean that in more ways than one! This is going to be a chance for her to show more of what she can do as a performer, but will it help her to feel like she really belongs? We do think there are questions aplenty all about that already!

After all, remember that the character has tried to integrate more into the Theatre Des Vampires, but she’s also seen Louis struggle with it. Also, add to this the fact that the two are still harboring some secrets regarding Lestat, who has a pretty notable place within the theater’s past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

If there is one thing we can say about the story coming up next, it’s simply this: Claudia could find a little more of a shoulder in Santiago. Of course, there are still some major trust issues here, as Delainey Hayles explains in a chat with TV Insider:

“[Claudia is] in awe of [Santiago], of his performance. But she’s Claudia. She knows not to trust him … But I think towards the later stages of it, she gets wrapped up in the theater. She is looking for a place to belong, and Santiago is the one that’s been the nicest to her, so she’s kind of flocking towards him. But in the beginning, she’s fully aware of the lies that Louis and her are telling. She’s the one telling Louis what to say as well, so that doesn’t come out of the picture, but she is in awe of Santiago.”

Things are going to be emotional here — given that this is Interview with the Vampire, how can they not be? We are just incredibly worried right now about Claudia’s fate, given that we have not seen her in the present.

Related – Get some more details about the next Interview with the Vampire episode

What do you think will happen with Claudia during Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4?

Share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







