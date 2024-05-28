Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4: Credibility question

As we do try to prepare ourselves to see Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4, it feels like high time for a big question: How much should we buy into the story that Armand is selling to one Daniel Molloy?

Well, here is some of where things get a little bit interesting. We’ve heard Jacob Anderson say on a number of occasions already that he wants to tell his story in an unbiased way, but the same may not apply to some other people. As a matter of fact, there may be some reasons to doubt Armand’s story already.

After all, could there be parts of his past with Lestat that he is not sharing with anyone at all? There is a case to be made for that. Also, there is a case to be made for the idea that he is trying to manipulate the story to present him in a specific light, largely because we have already observed him to be quite manipulative in general. It is our sentiment that throughout these upcoming episodes, there are going to be a lot of opportunities to question Armand’s motivations, and also what he wants out of the famous interview at the same time.

After all, at this point isn’t it pretty clear that Armand didn’t want Louis speaking with Daniel? We do wonder already if there is going to be anything that this character tries to do, in some shape or form, in order to undermine things and/or cause a little bit of chaos. A lot of things seem possible with him — let’s just go ahead and put it like that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

