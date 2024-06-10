All American season 6 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Draft Day’

As you prepare to see All American season 6 episode 12 on The CW next week, know that the NFL Draft is right around the corner. Isn’t this what so many of us have been waiting for? It certainly feels that way, as this is the seminal even that has been hyped for much of the season.

So how will things go? Of course, we’re curious given that there are so many huge events happening all at one time, and Spencer is obviously hoping that big things are about to happen for him. Will they? Well, let’s just say to take a wait-and-see approach to much of that.

For some more news on what’s ahead, check out our full All American season 6 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

With Draft Day around the corner, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) celebrates the big day by making some lavish purchases. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) unveils her book to her family but worries that no one will show up to her first book signing. Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) stresses over who his best man will be, and Asher (Cody Christian) faces an uncertain future at Coastal (#612). The episode was written by Mike Herro and David Strauss and directed by Dawn Wilkinson. Original airdate 6/17/2024.

Now, it is worth noting that there are only a few episodes to come after this episode, but almost all of them are going to be intense in their own way. Expect a lot of drama and with a season 7, there is at least a chance of a cliffhanger. Yet, there are a lot of rumors out there that certain characters may exit after this season and that the story will reset. We don’t want to see some sort of mass exit … but it does feel like we have to consider it, at least for now.

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 episode 12?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates that are on the way.

