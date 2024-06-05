All American: Homecoming canceled; season 3 will be final one

Leading up to the show’s return on July 8, the end is just about here for All American: Homecoming — it has been canceled at The CW.

In a statement per TVLine, here is what executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say about the show coming to a close:

“I’m devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one … However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons. We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids and their dreams could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission, especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!”

Meanwhile, The CW itself added the following:

“We want to thank the cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui [Jackson] and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons. The upcoming final season is the best yet and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8.”

Is this cancellation expected? Hardly. Let’s just say that we’re talking here about a network desperate to cut costs, and they had already canceled Walker. Even though All American is coming back for a season 7, there may be some element of major changes behind the scenes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

