Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 10, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? There is going to be a demand for more of the show year-round, and we tend to think a lot of people know that.

Also, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to franchise right now. There is a prequel coming, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have a new podcast, and there is still that pretty exceptional cliffhanger that raises questions aplenty about the future of Jessica Knight with the team. We still hope that Katrina Law is back but for now, the writers are clearly keeping a lot of the finer details here a secret — not that this should be that much of a surprise.

Unfortunately, there is no new NCIS episode tonight, and the next month or so will probably be the hardest stretch for anyone who loves this show. After all, remember for a moment that filming for season 22 should start at some point next month (at least that’s what typically happens) and from there, a little more news should come out about whatever the future holds.

In general, be prepared to see season 22 feel much more like season 20 than what we saw earlier this year. Season 21 was shortened due to the industry strikes, but the hope is that everything is going to go full-steam ahead from here on out.

When will we actually see some footage?

It would be great if that happens soon after filming starts but realistically, we’ll be waiting until at least late August or early September. CBS will do what they can to ensure that they’ve got episodes in the bank first. When the show does premiere, there should be a solid run of at least a few episodes in the fall before the first hiatus.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

